Adcore to Unveil New Innovative Marketplace at #ABrighterUs Launch Event - Wednesday, July 21 at 10:30AM EST

birminghamnews.net
 15 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Adcore') (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ('Effortless Marketing'), announced today it will unveil its new innovative marketplace at a special launch event. Adcore management invites stakeholders and the general public to experience the revolutionary platform on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST.

