Coastal Community Foundation Announces 2021 Rev. Pinckney Scholarship Recipients in South Carolina

Coastal Community Foundation of South Carolina is pleased to announce the 2021 Rev. Pinckney Scholarship recipients, who represent the largest class of Pinckney Scholars yet. The scholarship program was established at Coastal Community Foundation by anonymous donors for African American students from Beaufort, Charleston and Jasper counties in the wake of the Emanuel AME Church tragedy six years ago. The program is named after Rev. Pinckney, one of the nine victims, a former state senator and senior pastor of the church who cared deeply about education.