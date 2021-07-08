Fulshear City Council reviews plans for new City Hall
Plans to build out a new Fulshear City Hall in the Marcel Town Center were discussed at the July 6 Fulshear City Council special meeting. According to city documents, the new site will include two facilities: a roughly 13,000-square-foot one-story building and a 26,000-square-foot two-story building. A space analysis of both has already been conducted, and at the July 6 meeting, Chris Casey from Houston architectural and engineering company Huitt-Zollars discussed the design recommendation for the facilities.communityimpact.com
Comments / 2