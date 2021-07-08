Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulshear, TX

Fulshear City Council reviews plans for new City Hall

By Savannah Kuchar
Posted by 
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Plans to build out a new Fulshear City Hall in the Marcel Town Center were discussed at the July 6 Fulshear City Council special meeting. According to city documents, the new site will include two facilities: a roughly 13,000-square-foot one-story building and a 26,000-square-foot two-story building. A space analysis of both has already been conducted, and at the July 6 meeting, Chris Casey from Houston architectural and engineering company Huitt-Zollars discussed the design recommendation for the facilities.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 2

Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulshear, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Design#Fulshear City Council#Huitt Zollars#Public Works
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Jersey Village, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Jersey Village proposes allocating more funding for fire, police salaries in fiscal year 2021-22 budget

Jersey Village City Council members convened July 19 for preliminary budget discussions in preparation to approve the proposed $17.1 million general fund budget on Aug. 16. This includes a $2.1 million budget for the city's fire department and a $4.1 million budget for police department operations in the 2021-22 fiscal year. These budgets will help fund crime prevention, wages and equipment. The police budget is up about 16.4% over the previous fiscal year, while the fire budget fell 14% due to some budget items being transferred to the new Fire Control, Prevention and Emergency Services District.
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Port of Houston sets new diversity standards for business contracts

Port of Houston leaders celebrated a new effort to diversify the businesses it contracts with July 22. The new initiative aims to increase the representation of minority, women-owned, and businesses that enter into sub or primary contracts with the port. The Port Authority, the agency overseeing the port operations, created a business equity division with a goal of reaching 30% participation in minority and women-owned businesses in projects led at the port, Port of Houston Executive Director Roger Gunther said at a press conference announcing the efforts.
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Hot spots: Solar energy interest sparks in Clear Lake

A greener and potentially money-saving solar energy era has dawned for some Clear Lake homeowners, who will be reimagining their long-term approach to residential energy after forming a solar co-op. Residents of 50 homes in Clear Lake and the surrounding area, including Seabrook, Baytown and La Porte, began forming the co-op in spring 2020 through Solar United Neighbors, a national nonprofit focused on supporting the growth of residential solar energy by informing consumers.
TrafficPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Construction continues on Riley Fuzzel Road extension

Construction is underway on a project to expand Riley Fuzzel Road to five lanes with improved drainage between Elm Street and the Hardy Toll Road. The project will also realign the road at West Hardy Road to incorporate a four-way intersection and close the railroad crossing at Caroline Street to accommodate a new crossing north of Riley Fuzzel. While the roadway is open, additional design work is underway to connect East Hardy and Riley Fuzzel roads, which was not part of the original scope of work.
Magnolia, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Roundup: 6 developments to follow in Magnolia

Residential development is occurring all across the Greater Magnolia area with thousands of homes slated for construction or underway. Along with seven other developments Community Impact Newspaper. previously reported, here are six more subdivision updates in and around the Greater Magnolia area. 1. High Meadow Estates. High Meadow Estates opened...
Harris County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

After hours of debate, Harris County commissioners oppose resolution restricting felony nonmonetary pretrial release bonds

In a late-night amendment addition, Harris County Commissioners Court denied an original resolution aiming to increase restrictions on nonmonetary pretrial release bonds in a split vote after hearing over two hours of public testimony July 20 for and against the resolution. The amended resolution, which was approved in a second split vote, favors focusing on criminal court backlogs and funding alternative public safety solutions. (Courtesy Pexels)
Montgomery County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Learn about July's featured neighborhood in The Woodlands area, Jacobs Reserve

Jacobs Reserve is a neighborhood in Montgomery County with homes built mostly between 2007 and 2019 as well as access to FM 1488 and I-45. The Jacobs Reserve clubhouse and aquatic center is known as Welch Park, which offers residents a resort-style pool, a sunbathing patio and a splash pad, open park space, a playground and a catch-and-release stocked fishing pond. The community is also served by a number of neighborhood pathways and sidewalks.

Comments / 2

Community Policy