Fulshear City Council reviews plans for new City Hall

Construction is underway on a project to expand Riley Fuzzel Road to five lanes with improved drainage between Elm Street and the Hardy Toll Road. The project will also realign the road at West Hardy Road to incorporate a four-way intersection and close the railroad crossing at Caroline Street to accommodate a new crossing north of Riley Fuzzel. While the roadway is open, additional design work is underway to connect East Hardy and Riley Fuzzel roads, which was not part of the original scope of work.