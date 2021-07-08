Wickford Appliance Challenged Public to Watch Ice Melt, Guess and Win
Who knew watching ice melt could be so fun? For the third year in a row, Wickford Appliance is challenging the public to predict the day, hour and minute that the ice sculpture of a life-sized outdoor kitchen will melt at the Pawtucket store. The winner will receive a Weber Summit Gas Grill (estimated to be worth $2,199), while second and third place winners will both receive a $1,000 shopping spree.www.rimonthly.com
