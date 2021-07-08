Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Instacart names Facebook exec Fidji Simo as CEO

By By Sara Ashley O'Brien, CNN Business
WLFI.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstacart has tapped one of the top female executives from Facebook to be its next CEO ahead of a possible Wall Street debut. Fidji Simo, who served most recently as a vice president and head of the Facebook App, will replace Instacart's cofounder Apoorva Mehta as chief executive of the fast-growing grocery delivery service. The hire makes Simo the rare female CEO of a large on-demand delivery company, and one that is reportedly making moves to go public.

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Advertising#News Feed#Groups#Video#Marketplace#Cnn Business#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
eBay
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
Related
NBC San Diego

GM Hires Nio and Lyft Executives; Stellantis Poaches Amazon VP

GM and Stellantis have poached executives from Amazon and Lyft as well as Chinese electric vehicle start-up Nio. The new hires mark the latest round of talent swaps between the auto and technology industries as the sectors converge with the emergence of connected, autonomous and electric vehicles. Automakers General Motors...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Former Facebook exec urges the company to be more transparent

In his first TV interview since leaving Facebook, former vice president of partnerships strategy Brian Boland reacts to President Biden’s statement that the platform is “killing people.” He says he quit Facebook partly because the company wasn’t doing enough to understand what it has built. “It can impact communities large and small in ways that we don’t understand,” he says.
Boulder, CObizwest.com

E Source names new CEO

BOULDER — Data science company E Source has appointed Ted Schultz as CEO, the company announced Wednesday in a news release. His tenure will begin Aug. 1. Schultz is replacing Wayne Greenberg, who is retiring. Schultz is currently president of data science at E Source. Previously, he was CEO of...
InternetWLFI.com

Facebook seeks FTC Chair Lina Khan's recusal from anti-monopoly case

Facebook said Wednesday that recently appointed Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan should recuse herself from all future decision-making about the agency's lawsuit to break up the social media company. In a formal petition before the FTC, Facebook alleged that Khan's work investigating Big Tech on behalf of the House...
Businessprotocol.com

Netflix is getting into gaming, and a Facebook exec will run it

Netflix has hired Mike Verdu, a longtime video game executive who most recently worked as VP of Content at Facebook's VR unit, as its new vice president of game development, Bloomberg was first to report Wednesday afternoon. Verdu will help Netflix expand into video games, according to the report, an initiative that is said to begin in earnest next year.
Businesschainstoreage.com

Parent company of QVC taps online retail exec as new CEO

A new appointment brings the number of Black CEOs on the Fortune 500 to five. The parent company of QVC, HSN, Zulily, Ballard Designs, Frontgate and other brands has appointed David Rawlinson II as its next president and CEO, effective Oct. 1. He will succeed Mike George after a two-month transition period, beginning August 1, during which time Rawlinson will serve as president and CEO-elect.
Pennsylvania StateAmerican Banker

S&T Bancorp in Pennsylvania hires TCF exec as CEO

S&T Bancorp in Indiana, Pennsylvania, named Christopher McComish its nex chief executive. McComish, 56, will join the $9.3 billion-asset S&T on Aug. 23, the bank announced Monday. He will replace David Antolik, who has been interim CEO since April. McComish’s appointment culminates a search that began in October, when CEO...
BusinessAgriculture Online

Smithfield Foods CEO steps down, veteran exec takes over

July 9 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork processor, said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Dennis Organ is stepping down for personal reasons less than a year after taking the helm. It has appointed 18-year company veteran Shane Smith to the top role, in the second high-profile CEO...
Businessfooddive.com

Water bottler BlueTriton names former J&J, Procter & Gamble exec as CEO

BlueTriton Brands, the former U.S. and Canadian operations of Nestlé Waters, has named Jorge Mesquita as its new CEO, according to a press release. Mesquita formerly served as Johnson & Johnson’s executive vice president and worldwide chairman of its consumer division where he focused on marketing, brand building and commercial strategies for brands such as Johnson’s Baby, Neutrogena and Listerine. Prior to that role, he worked at Procter & Gamble for nearly 30 years, leading three divisions during his tenure.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

With New CEO, Instacart Eyes Customer Growth In Advance Of Public Listing

Instacart is making some major changes as it gears up to go public. On Thursday (July 8), the company announced that it is appointing board member Fidji Simo, who has spent a decade at Facebook, most recently as head of the social media platform’s app, as its new CEO. Current CEO and founder Apoorva Mehta will become executive chairman.
Relationshipsearnthenecklace.com

Remy Miralles Wiki: Facts about Fidji Simo’s Husband

Facebook is losing its head honcho to Instacart. With the announcement of Fidji Simo’s appointment as CEO of the online grocery delivery platform, effective August 2, the attention is on her personal life. Fidji Simo’s husband, Remy Miralles, has been the biggest supporter of her career. He’s moved to a different country and put his career second to his wife’s professional success and their family. And Simo does give him due credit for always being there for her. He is deserving of the spotlight in this Remy Miralles wiki.
POTUSFortune

Sheryl Sandberg, Fidji Simo, and the power of women at Facebook

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Shonda Rhimes inks an even bigger deal with Netflix, SoftBank invests in Clear Finance, and the women of Facebook have a big news day. Have a relaxing weekend!. - Unfriended? According...
Businessdrugstorenews.com

Instacart appoints new CEO

Instacart has named former Facebook executive Fidji Simo to be its new chief executive officer. Simo joined Instacart’s board of directors seven months ago and transitions to the lead post while Apoorva Mehta, Instacart’s founder and current CEO, transitions to executive chairman of the board. Simo comes from a role...
Businessgeekwire.com

Tech Moves: Edifecs names new CEO; Absci adds execs ahead of IPO; and more

— Biotech company Absci, which filed to go public last week, added Nikhil Goel as chief business officer and Sarah Korman as general counsel. Goel was previously an investment banker working with biotech companies. Most recently, he was a director at Credit Suisse working on mergers and acquisitions. Goel is based in New York.
Businessfinextra.com

Pay.UK names David Pitt CEO

Pay.UK, the recognised operator and standards body for the UK’s retail interbank payment systems, has named David Pitt as its new Chief Executive Officer. Pitt will assume the role in July, taking over from interim CEO Matthew Hunt, who has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer, Deputy CEO.
Sacramento, CAtechwire.net

Deloitte Names IT Exec Moin to Managing Director Role

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A longtime executive in the tech industry has been named a managing director by Deloitte, rejoining a company where he spent his formative years in the sector.
BusinessWLFI.com

The UK has a new $33 billion tech giant

There's a new super-unicorn in the United Kingdom. Revolut has been valued at $33 billion in a new fundraising round led by SoftBank and Tiger Global Management, the London-based digital banking startup said in a statement on Thursday. The company said it would use the $800 million raised to develop...
BusinessCNN

Robinhood targets July 29 debut as a public company

New York (CNN Business) — Robinhood is planning to make its big debut as a public company next week. The trading app is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on July 29, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business. The timing of the debut could still change, the person cautioned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy