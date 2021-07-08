Instacart names Facebook exec Fidji Simo as CEO
Instacart has tapped one of the top female executives from Facebook to be its next CEO ahead of a possible Wall Street debut. Fidji Simo, who served most recently as a vice president and head of the Facebook App, will replace Instacart's cofounder Apoorva Mehta as chief executive of the fast-growing grocery delivery service. The hire makes Simo the rare female CEO of a large on-demand delivery company, and one that is reportedly making moves to go public.www.wlfi.com
