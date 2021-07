Even though Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) third-party developers made more money than Apple did last year, its App Store remains a target of competitors and regulators. There have been a lot of antitrust allegations in the news lately, and investors might be worried about what could happen. On a Fool Live episode recorded on June 30, Fool contributors Brian Stoffel and Brian Withers discuss some recent stats from the company's App Store, sum up the antitrust activity, and discuss how the iPhone giant's shareholders should think about what's going on.