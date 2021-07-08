Why Kaley Cuoco Says Her Golden Globe Loss For The Flight Attendant Was Still A 'Win'

Kaley Cuoco is known to always look on the bright side of life - [whistles] - and for good reason. Her life has been filled with brightness, from getting an early career start on TV to working with John Ritter and Katey Sagal to being on one of the biggest TV comedies of the modern era. Now, she's the star of HBO's acclaimed darkly comedic thriller The Flight Attendant, which already earned Cuoco a Golden Globe nomination for her work as the manic alcoholic Cassie Bowden. And though she ultimately didn't win the award, she still came out of it a winner in her mind.