Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Why Kaley Cuoco Says Her Golden Globe Loss For The Flight Attendant Was Still A 'Win'

By Nick Venable
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kaley Cuoco is known to always look on the bright side of life - [whistles] - and for good reason. Her life has been filled with brightness, from getting an early career start on TV to working with John Ritter and Katey Sagal to being on one of the biggest TV comedies of the modern era. Now, she's the star of HBO's acclaimed darkly comedic thriller The Flight Attendant, which already earned Cuoco a Golden Globe nomination for her work as the manic alcoholic Cassie Bowden. And though she ultimately didn't win the award, she still came out of it a winner in her mind.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ritter
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Katey Sagal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Golden Globes#Television#Hbo#The Flight Attendant#Cajun Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Kaley Cuoco looks drop-dead gorgeous during sofa snuggle time

Kaley Cuoco today couldn’t have looked more radiant during a low-key home snuggle on her couch. The 35-year-old sitcom star might have posted from her $12 million Hidden Hills mansion, but the vibe was fuss-free as she stunned fans with a self-care sofa moment. Posting for her 6.7 million Instagram...
YogaPosted by
FanSided

Kaley Cuoco wows in plunging tank after ‘wild’ hot yoga

Kaley Cuoco has been channeling her inner yogi and doing the one thing she missed the most during the pandemic – group exercise classes. The 35-year-old sitcom star, so devoted to yoga, she’s even rocked Halloween candy-print spandex for it, updated her Instagram stories over the weekend with a quick post-yoga selfie, one coming as a friend repost and with mentions of a “wild” hot yoga session.
PetsFrankfort Times

Kaley Cuoco has a stuffed replica of her late dog

Kaley Cuoco’s husband gifted her a stuffed replica of her late dog Norman. The ‘Big Bang Theory’ star lost her beloved pooch in January this year, and said at the time she was suffering “earth-shattering, deep, gut-wrenching pain” after the loss.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Flight Attendant’ Star & EP Kaley Cuoco On Breaking Through At The Emmy Noms, Teases Iceland-Set Season 2

For Kaley Cuoco, today was definitely a happy landing. After starring in 279 episodes of The Big Bang Theory, the actress finally received a huge kiss and a hug from the Television Academy with her first two career Emmy nominations for Flight Attendant in the Comedy Series and Lead Actress Comedy Series categories. Cuoco produces the HBO Max series under her Yes, Norman label with Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. Television.
PetsComicBook

The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Welcomes New Addition to the Family

Harley Quinn, The Flight Attendant, and The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has officially welcomed another member to her family. Earlier this week, Cuoco took to Instagram to reveal that she and her husband, Karl Cook, have adopted a new dog, a 9-year-old Bullmastiff named Larry. In the post, which you can check out below, Cuoco called Larry the "perfect addition to our lives", and also thanked his previous foster homes for taking care of him.
Petscountryliving.com

Celebrities Are Commenting Nonstop on Kaley Cuoco’s Epic Instagrams of Her Brand New Pup

Kaley Cuoco and her hubby, Karl Cook, are celebrating a *pawsome* new addition to their family. This week, the Flight Attendant star shared the amazing news that she and Karl adopted a 9-year-old "mutt of love" named Larry in Los Angeles. On Instagram, Kaley thanked Larry's previous fosters caretakers, a dog shelter and rescue organization called Paws For Life K9 Rescue, and an LA shelter volunteer named Rita Earl for bringing them to Larry. On Instagram, Rita described the 134-pound senior dog as "a friend to ALL. Super chill and easy going."
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kaley Cuoco Reveals One ‘Problem’ That Came With Playing An Alcoholic On The Flight Attendant

The Flight Attendant has given Kaley Cuoco the recognition she's rightly deserved, as the role allowed her to embody a complicated character in Cassie and explore new things as an actor. This included exploring Cassie’s seemingly out-of-control alcoholism, which is far more noticeable compared to Penny’s occasional drunk moments on The Big Bang Theory. While Cuoco seems to have enjoyed playing the role, the Flight Attendant star did reveal the one “problem” that came from playing an alcoholic character.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Kaley Cuoco set for action thriller Role Play

The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco has added another big screen role to her upcoming slate, having signed on to produce and star in Role Play, an action thriller from StudioCanal and The Picture Company. Scripted by Seth Owen (Morgan), Role Play is described as...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Kaley Cuoco, Aidy Bryant and More Stars' Unfiltered Reactions to Their Emmy Nominations

Watch: Lolly Adefope Dishes on "Shrill," Aidy Bryant & More. On Tuesday, July 13, the Television Academy unveiled the star-studded list of 2021 Emmys contenders. Father and daughter Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones did the honors of breaking the exciting news to the world as they listed off the beloved names being honored with a nomination this year. As is the case every year, the nominee pool features Hollywood veterans and first-time Emmy nominees alike with The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco, Ted Lasso's Juno Temple, Hacks' Hannah Einbinder, Hamilton's Anthony Ramos and 20-time nominee Alec Baldwin all garnering nods, to name a few.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco looks radiant as she shares exciting news with fans

Kaley Cuoco woke up like this, and she's here to celebrate as she shared a video giving fans an insight into a major milestone in her career. The actress shared a couple of videos on her Instagram which showed her reaction to the Primetime Emmy Award nominations on Tuesday morning in her gorgeous home.
PetsPosted by
Best Life

Kaley Cuoco Received This "Creepy" Gift to Honor Her Late Dog

Losing a pet is an emotional experience, especially when you've had your furry friend for well over a decade. In January, Kaley Cuoco had to say goodbye to her 14-year-old dog Norman. The star was naturally distraught over the loss. Recently, Cuoco's husband Karl Cook gifted her a "creepy" but sweet gift to honor her beloved pup. Read on to see the unusual anniversary present.

Comments / 0

Community Policy