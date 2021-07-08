Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Wimbledon 2021 - Ash Barty a win away from realizing childhood dream

By Simon Cambers
ESPN
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON -- As a girl growing up in Queensland, Ash Barty dreamt of one day competing on the biggest stage, playing a match in her mind for Wimbledon glory. On Saturday, she will get the chance to do it for real when she plays former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the final. Two years after her breakthrough win at the French Open and 50 years after fellow Australian Evonne Goolagong won her first Wimbledon title, Barty, 25, has the chance to fulfill her dream.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Kerber
Person
Rod Laver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian#Wta#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Tennis-Reaction to Ash Barty winning Wimbledon women's title

July 10 (Reuters) - Following are the reactions to Australia's Ash Barty winning her second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, defeating Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in the final on Saturday. read more. WIMBLEDON 2021 RUNNER-UP KAROLINA PLISKOVA. "I want to say Ash (Barty) played an incredible tournament, I fought...
TennisBleacher Report

Wimbledon 2021: Ash Barty, Karolina Pliskova SF Wins Top Thursday's Results

Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova both advanced to their second-career Grand Slam final on Thursday at Wimbledon. Barty, the top seed, defeated 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber in straight sets. Pliskova eliminated No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka in three sets. Barty and Pliskova will play in the first Grand Slam...
TennisESPN

Ash Barty's Wimbledon win is more emotional than mine - Goolagong

Australian great Evonne Goolagong said Ash Barty's Wimbledon win on Saturday made her more emotional than her own triumph at the grasscourt major 50 years ago. Barty has been a woman on a mission this year at the All England Club and emulated trailblazer Goolagong, with whom she shares indigenous Australian heritage, by defeating Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in a nervy final on Centre Court.
Tennisalbuquerqueexpress.com

Wimbledon winner Ash Barty played for Brisbane Heatin 2015

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): Top seed Australia tennis player Ashleigh Barty, who clinched her maiden Wimbledon title on Saturday, had also played in Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). Not many know but the star Australian player was also a professional cricketer as she played for Brisbane Heat in 2015....
Tennistmj4.com

Start the Barty! Australian wins Wimbledon for 2nd major

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ash Barty has won the Wimbledon championship for her second Grand Slam title. The top-seeded Barty took the first 14 points of the final and then held off a comeback to beat eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 on Saturday. Barty is the first Australian...
Wimbledon, NDPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Barty wins 1st set of Wimbledon final

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):. Ash Barty won the first set of the women’s Wimbledon final against Karolina Pliskova, 6-3. The eighth-seeded Pliskova didn’t win a single point in the first three games and then double-faulted on break point to hand Barty a 4-0 lead.
TennisThe Guardian

‘She made me proud’: Goolagong Cawley hails Ash Barty’s Wimbledon win

Tennis legend and Wiradjuri woman Evonne Goolagong Cawley has paid a heartfelt tribute to “little sister” Ash Barty, saying she just sensed it was “her time” to win Wimbledon during Naidoc week. Barty’s nerve-wracking 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3 final victory over Czech Karolina Pliskova overnight came 10 years after she...
TennisThe Guardian

‘Touch and go’: injury had threatened Ash Barty’s Wimbledon dream

Ash Barty, on a high after reaching her first Wimbledon final, has revealed how close she was to missing out on her dream at the All England Club because of injury. And Australia’s first women’s finalist since her mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley 41 years ago admitted she was never sure during her career that this historic breakthrough day would materialise.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: Wimbledon women's singles champion Ash Barty

July 10 (Reuters) - Factbox on Australia's Ash Barty, who beat Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in the final to win her first Wimbledon title on Saturday:. Grand Slam titles: 2 (French Open 2019; Wimbledon 2021) ROAD TO FINAL. First round: beat Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-1 6-7(1)...
TennisPosted by
TheConversationAU

'The stars aligned': Ash Barty's Wimbledon win is an historic moment for Indigenous people and women in sport

Over the weekend in London, the stars aligned in the most remarkable way. On the 50th anniversary of Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s first Wimbledon win, Ashleigh Barty claimed her first Wimbledon title. I just hope I made Evonne proud. The 25-year old becomes just the second Indigenous women to win Wimbledon and breaks a long drought for Australia at what is widely regarded as the most prestigious tennis tournament in the world. To put it in context, Australia hasn’t won a singles title at the All England Club since 2002, when Lleyton Hewitt became the men’s champion. The last time an...
TennisPosted by
FanBuzz

Novak Djokovic Married His High School Sweetheart

There are five tennis players who have stood above the rest the past two decades: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Federer, Nadal, Williams and Murray remain great, but Djokovic is still at the peak of his powers. The 19-time Grand Slam champion is the...
SoccerPosted by
Indy100

Trolls pile onto Megan Rapinoe after shock USA loss in Olympics

After waiting five years to regain victory after losing to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team faced a nearly identical fate in 2021, with Sweden once again defeating the team in a 3-0 match in Tokyo. While it’s a sad day for U.S. football fans (we, of course, mean “soccer,” but since this is an English publication, we must use the UK term that is “football” throughout), Megan Rapine’s critics are relishing in the team’s defeat, seeing it as her personal failure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy