Wimbledon 2021 - Ash Barty a win away from realizing childhood dream
LONDON -- As a girl growing up in Queensland, Ash Barty dreamt of one day competing on the biggest stage, playing a match in her mind for Wimbledon glory. On Saturday, she will get the chance to do it for real when she plays former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the final. Two years after her breakthrough win at the French Open and 50 years after fellow Australian Evonne Goolagong won her first Wimbledon title, Barty, 25, has the chance to fulfill her dream.www.espn.com
