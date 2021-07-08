Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City hits record high as heat wave persists

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City has set another heat record, and high temperatures are expected to continue amid an excessive heat warning.

The airport in Utah’s capital hit 104 degrees Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 103 degrees that was set in 2002 and 2017, according to the National Weather Service. Salt Lake City has now had 10 days with temperatures in the triple-digits, and forecasters predict it could reach up to 105 degrees Thursday.

An excessive heat warning was in place for much of the state through at least Friday, and has been extended in St. George until Sunday at 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service says St. George typically reaches 110 degrees or higher about two to three times a year, but has eclipsed that temperature seven times in 2021. The record number of 110 degree temperature days that St. George has experienced was 20 in 1994.

Salt Lake City’s record-high temperatures come as Utah is experiencing its worst drought in decades. About 90% of Utah is in extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

510K+
Followers
283K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
St. George, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Drought#Extreme Weather#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy