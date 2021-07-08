Salt Lake City hits record high as heat wave persists

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City has set another heat record, and high temperatures are expected to continue amid an excessive heat warning.

The airport in Utah’s capital hit 104 degrees Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 103 degrees that was set in 2002 and 2017, according to the National Weather Service. Salt Lake City has now had 10 days with temperatures in the triple-digits, and forecasters predict it could reach up to 105 degrees Thursday.

An excessive heat warning was in place for much of the state through at least Friday, and has been extended in St. George until Sunday at 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service says St. George typically reaches 110 degrees or higher about two to three times a year, but has eclipsed that temperature seven times in 2021. The record number of 110 degree temperature days that St. George has experienced was 20 in 1994.

Salt Lake City’s record-high temperatures come as Utah is experiencing its worst drought in decades. About 90% of Utah is in extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories.