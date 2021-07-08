Cancel
Hidden message as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle update Archewell website

By Nina Lloyd
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago
The statement calls on readers to "listen with open ears to the suffering" of others (Image: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a new statement on their Archewell website pleading with fans to show "compassion".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to use other people's experiences of "compassion" to feature on their website.

The couple refreshed their call for fans to submit their personal stories on Wednesday after first making the announcement last month.

It comes after Private Eye reported that for every submission there is a Terms and Conditions section that appears to state Harry and Meghan can benefit commercially from it themselves.

The new announcement reads: "To us, compassion means more than the dictionary definition. It means listening with open ears to the suffering and celebrations of communities and people beyond ourselves.

The couple are inviting people to share their personal experiences to "feature" in their work (Image: Getty Images)

"It means taking the time to understand their perspectives, experiences and needs based on what they say, rather than assuming what they need.

"It means uplifting diverse voices and giving a platform to people to share their stories. It means taking that newfound understanding and empathy and channeling it into action for people who need it the most".

"Each time someone conducts an act of compassion—whether it’s mentoring a young woman or holding space for someone having a difficult day—our world becomes a better place," the post adds.

"Compassion is at the core of everything we do. We hope you’ll join us in building a better world, one act of compassion at a time."

The couple issued the statement on Thursday (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Royal watchers have commented that the message may contain a subtle dig at the monarchy in extolling the virtues of "listening with open ears to the suffering" of others.

In their controversial Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan said she was not listened to by the royal family when she was struggling with adjusting to the new way of life.

Asked if he would have told other members of the Royal Family that Meghan needed help, Harry said: "That’s just not a conversation that would be had."

The Duke of Sussex also accused the royals of "total neglect" in his Apple TV documentary series, The Me You Can't See.

