Kaitlin Urstadt of Juna Financial Solutions shares her experience. Q: I am starting a role in August. The company is working completely remotely and there are no plans for them to renew their office space lease. I am nervous about joining a new role 100% remotely. What should I be looking for to ensure that I onboard effectively? I am afraid that it will be a struggle for me to meet others, understand the culture and get up to speed.