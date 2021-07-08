Remorseful restaurant thief apologizes for stealing $184

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Someone who broke into a Vermont restaurant and stole $184 left a note apologizing for the crime.

Before leaving the Full Belly Deli in Lyndonville sometime between late Saturday and early Monday, the culprit scribbled a note on a menu in thick purple marker that said, “I’m so sorry, I had to.”

Owner Tyler Eckhardt, who opened the restaurant in May, wasn’t sympathetic.

“It’s disrespectful,” he told the Caledonian-Record. “We’re a new business. We’re trying to get off the ground. And then someone does this.”

The person entered in through the back door. There was no security footage because cameras had not been installed; they’re up and running now.