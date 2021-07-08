Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Forks, ND

GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE TO TAKE COMMAND OF E-11 AIRCRAFT FLEET [Devils Lake Journal]

Daily Republic
 14 days ago

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – U.S. Air Force announced that the 319th Reconnaissance Wing (RW) at Grand Forks Air Force Base will take command of the new E-11 Battlefield Airborne Control Node aircraft mission, based at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia. The Senate Defense Appropriations Committee has worked to grow...

www.dailyrepublic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Forks Air Force Base, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
State
Georgia State
Grand Forks, ND
Government
City
Devils Lake, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Industry
Grand Forks, ND
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Air#Reconnaissance Aircraft#Devils Lake Journal#U S Air Force#Working#Isr#The Global Hawk#Fy#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Keywords#Dlj Grand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

Good Luck: The A-10 Warthog Is Pointing Its Guns at Naval Vessels

The low- and slow-flying A-10 — the Air Force’s premier tank-killer — might seem like an odd choice for a maritime patrol plane, especially in air space where there’s a good chance of running into supersonic Chinese fighters. Here's What You Need To Remember: The radar-less A-10 is capable of fighting at sea, provided...
Colorado Springs, COKDVR.com

Colorado Springs Air Force bases to be renamed for Space Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Peterson and Schriever Air Force bases and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station will be renamed to reflect their role in the U.S. Space Force, the garrison announced Wednesday. The installations will become Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base, and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station.
Warner Robins, GAwgxa.tv

Robins Air Force Base announces gate closure

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. -- Robins Air Force Base recently posted that their Russell Gate will be closed until further notice. No reason was given as to the cause of the closure. All other gate hours will remain unchanged, according to the post.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Three Colorado Air Force Bases Will Change Their Names Next Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Three of the most prominent Air Force Bases in Colorado will go by different names starting Monday morning. The U.S. Air Force will change the names to “better reflect their role” in the newest United States military branch. (credit: CBS) Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base, and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station will now be Space Force bases. The new names – Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base, and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station – will take effect after a name change ceremony Monday morning. (credit: U.S. Space Force) General John Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Operations, and Colonel Zachary Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison Commander, will preside over the ceremony. The bases are home to several Space Deltas and sensitive space-related missions.
Oklahoma City, OKKFOR

New gates to be included in Tinker Air Force Base expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tinker Air Force Base will undergo a significant expansion that could alleviate long wait times to get into the base. Oklahoma Industries Authority and the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber held a press conference on Thursday, announcing that 220 acres east of Douglas Boulevard is being added to the base.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Air Force Directed Energy Report Argues Defensive Force Fields May Be "Just On The Horizon"

The Air Force Research Laboratory argues that we've hit a tipping point with directed energy technologies, bringing many science fiction concepts closer to reality. The Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base has released a new analysis of the Department of Defense’s investments into directed energy technologies, or DE. The report, titled “Directed Energy Futures 2060,” makes predictions about what the state of DE weapons and applications will be 40 years from now and offers a range of scenarios in which the United States might find itself either leading the field in DE or lagging behind peer-state adversaries. In examining the current state of the art of this relatively new class of weapons, the authors claim that the world has reached a “tipping point” in which directed energy is now critical to successful military operations.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station to get new names

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base, and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station are being renamed. The Peterson-Schriever Garrison said Wednesday the new names will better reflect the installation's roles in the U.S. Space Force. Those names will be Schriever Space Force Base, Peterson Space Force Base, and Cheyenne The post Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station to get new names appeared first on KRDO.
Aerospace & DefenseJanesville Gazette

Navy, Air Force defend plans to retire planes and ships

WASHINGTON — Retiring almost $3 billion worth of planes and ships is driven by both the need to invest in future capabilities and to get rid of equipment well past its service life, Air Force and Navy leaders told members of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee on Wednesday. The Air...
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Technology

Parsons wins $935M Air Force base security contract

Parsons has won a 10-year, $953 million contract to help the Air Force maintain layered base security systems at facilities in Europe and Africa. U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa received five total bids for the contract, according to the Defense Department’s Wednesday awards digest. The contract is a new requirement and thus there was no incumbent.
Aerospace & Defensegpsworld.com

US Air Force Invests in Flying Cars

Are ‘”flying cars” unmanned aerial vehicles, manned aircraft, electric aircraft or just regular aircraft? Or perhaps a mix of all of these? Flying cars raise so much interest because of their potential to fulfill the space-age Jetsons promise, with the regular family parking one at their house, then using it to go to work, go grocery shopping and take the kids to school — all the things we do today in cars on roads.
Aerospace & DefenseSaipan Tribune

Guam air force base kicks off joint military exercises

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam— Several joint military training exercises will take place over the next few months at Andersen Air Force Base. The exercises will consist of numerous military aircraft operating over Guam and throughout the region. Residents near Andersen AFB, A. B. Won Pat International Airport, and in the surrounding areas may see or hear increased airspace activity, as a result of the exercises.
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

Rapid Dragon demonstrates BLOS command and control of Palletized Weapon System

The US Air Force (USAF) Rapid Dragon Experimentation Program, in association with Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) and US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Det 1, has successfully demonstrated beyond line of sight (BLOS) command-and-control (C2) of an AGM-158B Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range (JASSM-ER)-equipped Palletized Weapon System from an AFSOC MC-130J Commando II multi-mission combat transport aircraft.

Comments / 0

Community Policy