Rapid City, SD

New B-21 bomber headed to Ellsworth Air Force Base

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force’s new B-21 Raider bomber will be stationed first at a base near Rapid City.

The bomber will be stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base sometime in the mid-2020s, the Rapid City Journal reported Wednesday. According to the Air Force, the bomber will be tested at Edwards Air Force Base in California before it becomes active at Ellsworth.

The B-21 is intended to replace the B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit bombers to form a two-bomber fleet of B-21s and modified B-52s.

The Air Force awarded the B-21 design and manufacturing contract to Northrop Grumman in 2015. Plans call for constructing at least 100 B-21s at an average cost of about $639 million each.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

