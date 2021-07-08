Cancel
Video Games

Sonic Colors: Ultimate upgrades include 4K, a new mode, cosmetics, and more

By Cameron Woolsey
pcinvasion.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever wanted to dress up Sonic in cheetah-printed gloves and shoes? That desire may be what drove you to Sonic Forces‘ character customization in the first place (before being driven away by various other factors). Customization returns to the franchise with Sonic Colors: Ultimate. The remaster will include a shop to gussy up Sega’s blue boy with tokens you earn during the game. But it’s not the only new feature coming to the game. Sonic Colors: Ultimate includes many upgrades, including 4K resolution, the aforementioned cosmetics, a new mode where you race Metal Sonic, and more.

