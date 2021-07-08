DHL Express Plans More Than $360 Million in Infrastructure Investments Throughout Americas Region
Thousands of employment opportunities available at DHL. DHL Express, the world’s leading express service provider, announced that it is investing more than $360 million USD between 2020 and 2022 to build new and expand existing facilities in key growth markets within the Americas region. Additionally, the company intends to spend millions on measures to bolster its Americas air network, such as introducing new, direct flight routes.aithority.com
