Chelan, WA

Slidewaters loses appeal in federal suit over COVID-19 restrictions

By Jefferson Robbins
ncwlife.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHELAN — Slidewaters, the popular Lake Chelan water park that sued Gov. Jay Inslee over his COVID-19 restrictions, has lost its appeal in federal court. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled today that Inslee had the authority to restrict and even close businesses as needed during the public health emergency, and that “the substantive due process rights of the waterpark, its owners, and its employees were not violated by defendants’ actions.” The ruling supports an earlier dismissal of the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Spokane.

