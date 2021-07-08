Slidewaters loses appeal in federal suit over COVID-19 restrictions

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This summer, two proclamations that Gov. Jay Inslee made during the COVID pandemic will expire and it includes the plastic bag ban going into effect. The first proclamation that will expire is Proclamation 20-51, which suspends laws that created barriers to holding remote community association meetings, and also suspends statutes that permit imposing fees on paying for community assessments late. It will expire at 11:59 p.m. on July 24. This is because SB 5011 will allow electronic meetings and notice provisions for community associations, which will go into effect on July 25.