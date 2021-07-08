Cancel
Harley-Davidson's new LiveWire electric motorcycle brand introduces first model

By Susan Carpenter
spectrumlocalnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarley-Davidson's newest motorcycle isn't a Harley-Davidson. It's a LiveWire — a new standalone brand for two-wheeled electrics. "We made a commitment that Harley-Davidson would lead in electric," Harley-Davidson president and CEO Jochen Zetz said in a statement announcing the new brand's first bike. Introduced Thursday, the LiveWire One is an electric motorcycle designed for urban riding.

