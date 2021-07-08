Harley-Davidson's new LiveWire electric motorcycle brand introduces first model

Harley-Davidson revealed new details today about its LiveWire One model, including that its price tag will be $8,000 less than its predecessor. LiveWire One is the first motorcycle model the company has launched under its new all-electric brand called LiveWire. In 2019, Harley launched “LiveWire” the motorcycle model, which had an asking price of $29,799. The new LiveWire One has a starting price of $21,999.