8 Places to Celebrate Bastille Day
Mark this important day in France’s quest for independence with inspired menus, musical performances, and Champagne (bien sûr!) July 14 is Bastille Day, the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille in 1789. This event was a major turning point in the French Revolution, and is a national holiday in France, where it’s referred to as la fête nationale. But even if you aren’t able to jet over to Paris to line up on the Champs-Élysées for the official festivities, you can still get in on the celebration. Raise your flute and wave the tricolor. Vive la France!northernvirginiamag.com
