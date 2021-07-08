Cancel
Avaya Named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide CPaaS 2021 Vendor Assessment

By AIT News Desk
 15 days ago

Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, announced it has been named a “Major Player” in the 2021 IDC MarketScape for the worldwide CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) market. Avaya OneCloud CPaaS enables organizations to create and deliver more memorable experiences by assembling and combining business capabilities to achieve the outcomes they need, in the moment, for their customers and their teams.

