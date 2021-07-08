Cancel
Video Games

Where to find Week 5 Alien Artifacts in Fortnite to customize the Kymera skin

By Kevin Foley
pcinvasion.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite players have been collecting Alien Artifacts for weeks now to enhance their Kymera alien skins. These items act like an in-game currency specifically for this skin, and can be collected in several ways. You can discover the new pink glowing cannisters that spawn around the map each week for about 20 on average, as well as unlock Cosmic Chests for an additional weekly bonus. Week 5 is no different, and you can earn 20 more Alien Artifacts for your Kymera skin in just a few quick matches of Fortnite.

