Where to find Week 5 Alien Artifacts in Fortnite to customize the Kymera skin

You'll need to find Fortnite Trespassers to eliminate for one of the Fortnite Week 5 quests. These guys are currently the main alien NPCs in the game, and can be considered the extraterrestrial equivalent of the Fortnite IO Guards. These AIs can prove somewhat elusive as they aren't usually found walking around the island, but you'll need to locate and eliminate several of them for the week 5 quest. You should make sure you're stocked up with health and shields plus some decent weaponry before you take on this task in Fortnite, as these aliens are particularly hostile foes to deal with, but if you're ready for battle then we've got the lowdown on the Fortnite Trespassers locations and how to eliminate the galactic troopers once you find them.