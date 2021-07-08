Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 1%; Digital Brands Shares Jump

Quite a few analysts have already expected the stocks of NYSE KEY to post a quarterly sales sum of $1.73 billion for this quarter. Around three investment analysts have already provided definitive estimates into the earnings of the company. The ball has been rolled from a sum of $1.72 billion with the highest range coming at $1.75 billion. The company did post a sales sum of $1.71 billion the previous year, which does indicate an annual growth rate of 1.2%. The company will be posting its next quarterly earnings on the 20th of July.