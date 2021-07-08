Cancel
Stocks

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 1%; Digital Brands Shares Jump

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 14 days ago

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 1.05% to 34,317.76 while the NASDAQ fell 0.75% to 14,554.76. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.01% to 4,314.10. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,771,940 cases with around 606,220 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,709,550 cases and 405,020 deaths, while Brazil reported over 18,909,030 COVID-19 cases with 528,540 deaths. In total, there were at least 185,125,230 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,002,920 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; AT&T Beats Q2 Estimates

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.24% to 34,715.42 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 14,651.19. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.08% to 4,355.29. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,229,800 cases with around 609,870 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,257,720 cases and 418,980 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,473,950 COVID-19 cases with 545,600 deaths. In total, there were at least 192,054,100 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,128,050 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksFXStreet.com

Mid-day market update: Crude oil up 1.5%, Seres Therapeutics shares plunge

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.08% to 34,768.64 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 14,646.39. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.02% to 4,357.70. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,229,800 cases with around 609,870 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,257,720 cases and 418,980 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,473,950 COVID-19 cases with 545,600 deaths. In total, there were at least 192,054,100 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,128,050 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why CSX Stock Is Trading Higher Today

CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced better-than-expected financial results. CSX reported second-quarter earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 37 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $2.99 billion, which beat the estimate of $2.92 billion. "These...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 183,884 Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Sequans Communications worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported...
StocksFXStreet.com

Mid-day market update: Crude oil up 4%, Chembio Diagnostics shares spike higher

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.79% to 34,785.02 while the NASDAQ rose 0.59% to 14,584.15. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.70% to 4,353.50. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,174,770 cases with around 609,520 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,216,330 cases and 418,480 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,419,430 COVID-19 cases with 544,180 deaths. In total, there were at least 191,495,260 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,119,420 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Coca-Cola Tops Q2 Views

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.62% to 34,727.53 while the NASDAQ rose 0.40% to 14,557.04. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.52% to 4,345.65. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,174,770 cases with around 609,520 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,216,330 cases and 418,480 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,419,430 COVID-19 cases with 544,180 deaths. In total, there were at least 191,495,260 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,119,420 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksFXStreet.com

Mid-day market update: HCA Healthcare surges on upbeat results, Ardelyx shares slide

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.54% to 34,486.30 while the NASDAQ rose 1.04% to 14,424.02. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.35% to 4,316.02. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,133,830 cases with around 609,260 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,174,320 cases and 414,480 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,391,840 COVID-19 cases with 542,750 deaths. In total, there were at least 191,010,440 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,098,560 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Philip Morris Posts Mixed Q2 Results

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.32% to 34,409.28 while the NASDAQ rose 0.48% to 14,343.85. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.91% to 4,297.39. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,133,830 cases with around 609,260 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,174,320 cases and 414,480 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,391,840 COVID-19 cases with 542,750 deaths. In total, there were at least 191,010,440 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,098,560 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Stocksinvesting.com

European Markets Stable but India Falls like Rest of Asia; Dow Futures Up

Investing.com -- Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex 30 closed lower for the third consecutive day, as COVID fears continue to plague Asia. Nifty closed down 0.76% while the BSE Sensex closed down 0.68%. Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS: HALC ) lost 3.72% today, followed by IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS: INBK...
Stocksdigitalmarketnews.com

NYSE KEY Will Be Posting A Quarterly Sales Sum Of $1.73 Billion

Quite a few analysts have already expected the stocks of NYSE KEY to post a quarterly sales sum of $1.73 billion for this quarter. Around three investment analysts have already provided definitive estimates into the earnings of the company. The ball has been rolled from a sum of $1.72 billion with the highest range coming at $1.75 billion. The company did post a sales sum of $1.71 billion the previous year, which does indicate an annual growth rate of 1.2%. The company will be posting its next quarterly earnings on the 20th of July.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Netflix provides anemic growth forecast, shares fall

(Corrects subscriber additions forecast in paragraph 5 to 3.5 million customers, not 2.6 million) July 20 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc provided a weak forecast for customer growth in the current quarter as the streaming video pioneer faces growing competition, the return of movie theaters and a lifting of pandemic restrictions that had kept people at home.
Stocksbizjournals

Wells Fargo, Truist, other bank stocks take hit in market sell-off

A sharp stock market sell-off, coupled with plunging yields in the bond market, slammed shares of Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and other banks Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a loss of 725.81, or 2.1%, to close at 33,962.04 after early in the day losing more than 900 points as worries mounted over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and its impact on the economy. But it was falling interest rates on 10-year Treasuries, a common benchmark for home mortgages, that worried bank investors. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.181% from 1.3% on Friday.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Down 3.2%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 64,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,016,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22. MGI...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO Sells $1,241,888.93 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. Shares of WK traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday,...
StocksCourier News

Stocks skid as virus fears shake markets; Dow falls 2.1%

NEW YORK (AP) — Resurgent pandemic worries knocked stocks lower from Wall Street to Tokyo on Monday, fueled by fears that a faster-spreading variant of the virus may upend the economy's strong recovery. The S&P 500 fell 68.67, or 1.6%, to 4,258.49, after setting a record just a week earlier....

