Benzinga

Semtech, DIC Partner Over Critical IoT Data

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 14 days ago
Semtech Corp (NASDAQ: SMTC) collaborated with DIC Corp for its new line of HatteTotte sensors which operate via the LoRaWAN standard and can measure temperature, humidity, and the amount of light in a space. The integration with LoRaWAN allows for low power consumption and long-distance communication, making the sensors ideal...

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
