Bettors backing Charles Barkley to finish in top 70 at American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we were glad to see Golf Twitter unite over something for once. All it took was a random fan walking onto a tee box at the Scottish Open and messing with Rory McIlroy’s golf bag. The first reaction was to think it must be the latest European Tour prank. (Surprisingly, not the case!) The second was to make the same joke about the fan being lucky Steve Williams wasn’t Rory’s caddie. (Guilty!) Anyway, good stuff—especially as we enter what’s always a nasty week of “Open Championship vs. British Open” debates. And here’s what else has us talking.