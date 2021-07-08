Bettors backing Charles Barkley to finish in top 70 at American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament
Charles Barkley says he's an improved golfer and recommends people bet on him at this week's American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. Caesars Sportsbook at William Hill is offering a yes/no prop bet on whether Barkley will finish in the top 70 at tournament, which is this week in Stateline, Nevada. The odds on the yes opened at +1,600 but were bet down to +400 in the days leading up to Friday's first round. As of Thursday, 99% of the money bet on the prop was on the yes at Caesars/William Hill, including a $1,900 bet on the yes at +1,400 that was placed June 27 and would pay a net $26,600.www.espn.com
