Secureworks Enhances Vulnerability Detection & Response With Proprietary CTU Threat Intelligence

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 14 days ago

Secureworks, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced the integration of threat intelligence feeds from Secureworks Counter Threat Unit (CTU) into Secureworks Taegis VDR (Vulnerability Detection and Response) to identify and help eliminate the latest high-risk vulnerabilities in enterprises before they can be exploited. While threat actors use advanced tactics, techniques,...

aithority.com

Information Security, Infrastructure Security, Vulnerabilities, Ctu, Security Services, Idc
