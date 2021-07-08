Restrictions on Plastic Disposable Foodware Outlined in Proposed Maui Ordinance Amendment
Proposed amendments to a county ordinance are identified for the use and sale of plastic food ware, including utensils in Maui County. Maui implemented a ban on polystyrene foam food service containers on Dec. 31, 2018. The amendments relating to plastic disposable food ware are in addition to the Department of Environmental Management’s administrative rules already in place for food containers.mauinow.com
