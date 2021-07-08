Cancel
NewStore Raises $45 Million in Series B-1 Financing Round to Accelerate Company Growth

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 15 days ago

NewStore, a turnkey omnichannel store solution, announced it has secured $45 million in Series B-1 funding. The strategic investment comes after the company saw significant global growth in the first half of 2021, in which it grew its SaaS revenue over 100% year-over-year. These wins also expanded NewStore’s geographic footprint, which now includes 20 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

aithority.com

