Mobiquity Launches New AI Powered Features to Advangelists Platform – AdWrap
Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, is introducing its auto generated campaign wrap-up reports – AdWrap. The insights and inferences help advertisers understand where they should be directing their Ad spend and help drive the vision of a true Self Serve Platform. With the shift in the way media agencies and advertisers operate, it has become prudent to focus not only on impression-based reporting but also to use artificial intelligence to understand insights and actionable items.aithority.com
