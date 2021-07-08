Cancel
Cryptocurrency Exchange Paybis Rolls Out Instant Bank Payments Globally, Cuts Fees to 0.99%

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 15 days ago

Paybis introduces instant bank payments solution for UK and EU; adds support for local bank payments in the US and SWIFT USD for international clients. Global cryptocurrency exchange Paybis is introducing several new payment options for its international customers. Paybis users will now be able to purchase cryptocurrencies using the United Kingdom’s (UK) Faster Payments system and the European Union’s (EU) Single European Payment Area (SEPA) for instant GBP and EUR deposits respectively. The exchange has also launched local bank payments in the United States (US) as well as SWIFT USD to allow international payments.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Economycoingeek.com

EU to ban anonymous digital currency transfers

It’s old folk wisdom that you can’t escape the long arm of the law forever. In the case of BTC and other digital currencies, it seems that the very long arm of the European Union (EU) is about to wrap itself around them and squeeze. On July 20, EU policymakers...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

India Begins To Consider A CBDC

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has begun thinking about doing a "phased introduction" of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), amid legal changes needed for that country's foreign exchange and information technology rules, Bloomberg writes. Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar, delivering a speech on Thursday outlining the RBI's plans,...
Credits & LoansTechCrunch

Paystand banks $50M to make B2B payments cashless and with no fees

Paystand wants to change that. The Scotts Valley, California-based company is using cloud technology and the Ethereum blockchain as the engine for its Paystand Bank Network that enables business-to-business payments with zero fees. The company raised $50 million Series C funding led by NewView Capital, with participation from SoftBank’s SB...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

FinTech Banking Circle Taps SIA to Facilitate Payments

FinTech startup Banking Circle is tapping SIA, a subsidiary of CDP Equity, to handle its real-time payments service in Europe, The Green Sheet reported on Thursday (July 22). Headquartered in Milan, Italy, SIA is among the European leaders in developing and managing technology infrastructures for financial institutions, businesses and central banks. The company specializes in card and merchant solutions, digital payments and more.
Economyu.today

U.K. Banking Giant NatWest Bans Payments to Binance

U.K. banking giant NatWest Group has blocked all of its customers from moving payments to Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by reported trading volumes. The bank has informed its customers that the decision was made in response to regulatory uncertainly surrounding the company in the U.K:. Ads.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Paybis introduces instant transfers worldwide

The UK-based cryptocurrency exchange Paybis has announced introducing new payment options for its international customers. Paybis users will now be able to purchase cryptocurrency using the UK's Faster Payment System (FPS) and the European Union's Single European Payments Area (SEPA) for instant GBP and EUR deposits. The exchange has also introduced local bank payments in the United States as well as SWIFT USD to enable international payments. Paybis is also reducing its fee for cryptocurrency purchases from 2.99% to 0.99% and increasing the spending limits for all customers from USD 200,000 for individual purchases to USD 1,000,000.
Economyfinextra.com

Banking Circle chooses SIA to launch instant payments service in Europe

Banking Circle, the Payments Bank for the new economy, has selected SIA, a leading European hi-tech company in payment services and infrastructures, controlled by CDP Equity, to launch its new instant payments service in Europe connecting to the TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) service of the Eurosystem. Thanks to SIAnet,...
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Visa to Acquire Payments Startup Currencycloud

CEO of Currencycloud, Mike Laven stated that the combination of Currencycloud’s fintech expertise coupled with Visa’s network will enable both parties to deliver greater customer value to the businesses moving money across borders. Visa Inc (NYSE: V) has announced that it has agreed on a deal to purchase Currencycloud, a...
Worldthepaypers.com

EU wants to ban anonymous crypto wallets

The European Union has announced wanting to forbid service providers to offer the creation of crypto wallets without the customer's personal data in the future. Service providers who offer the creation of online wallets currently do not require licenses, and a wallet can be created without specifying any personal data. In the future, data such as name and address should be compulsory and anonymous wallets are to be completely banned.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CME Group, IHS Markit venture secures EU antitrust approval

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - CME Group and IHS Markit’s proposed joint venture for over-the-counter markets has secured unconditional European Union antitrust approval, the European Commission said on Thursday. CME Group and London-headquartered financial information provider IHS Markit announced the deal in January. The EU competition enforcer said it did not have...
StocksCoinDesk

Bank of America Is Clearing Crypto ETPs for Hedge Funds in Europe: Sources

According to CoinDesk’s sources, hedge funds are using Bank of America’s prime brokerage unit to access a raft of crypto ETPs approved by European regulators. The vehicles allow big firms to invest in various corners of the crypto universe without investing in crypto directly, but through a security that tracks the performance of various digital assets.
Marketstheiet.org

EU proposes crackdown on anonymous cryptocurrency payments

The European Commission has proposed that cryptocurrency transactions must be made traceable, in order to help authorities investigate money laundering. The proposals would effectively expand financial rules governing traditional financial service providers to cover cryptocurrency service providers. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) proposed a law to apply the travel...
Currenciesdigitaltransactions.net

COMMENTARY: The Case for Cryptocurrencies As the Future of Digital Payments

The history of payments in the last century has been a fascinating journey. From gold-backed paper currency to a fiat model that grew beside the convenient credit card system, the method in which we transact has always been reflective of society’s technological capabilities at that time. Even as late as the previous decade, credit cards were widely hailed as the easiest payment system to date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy