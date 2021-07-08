Cryptocurrency Exchange Paybis Rolls Out Instant Bank Payments Globally, Cuts Fees to 0.99%

The UK-based cryptocurrency exchange Paybis has announced introducing new payment options for its international customers. Paybis users will now be able to purchase cryptocurrency using the UK's Faster Payment System (FPS) and the European Union's Single European Payments Area (SEPA) for instant GBP and EUR deposits. The exchange has also introduced local bank payments in the United States as well as SWIFT USD to enable international payments. Paybis is also reducing its fee for cryptocurrency purchases from 2.99% to 0.99% and increasing the spending limits for all customers from USD 200,000 for individual purchases to USD 1,000,000.