Paysafe Launches Safeguarding Model for the Travel Industry Globally
Paysafe, a leading specialized payments platform, announces the global launch of its safeguarding solution for the travel industry. The new solution eliminates the need for travel operators or other travel businesses that accept payments from consumers to offer cash collateral to their acquirer to offset the risk of non-delivery of services. Instead, consumer payments are held by a third party, and released immediately and in full to the travel business upon terms agreed by the company and Paysafe being met.aithority.com
Comments / 0