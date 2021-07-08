Absci Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Strategic Hires to Support Business Growth
Biotechnology industry veterans Dr. Sarah Korman and Nikhil Goel to lead legal and business development teams. Absci, the synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as next-generation therapeutics, announced two strategic hires joining its executive team: Nikhil Goel as Chief Business Officer and Dr. Sarah Korman as General Counsel. These appointments come at a time of significant growth for Absci, as it scales its technology development programs and partnerships and integrates its recent acquisitions of Totient and Denovium.aithority.com
