A dog who has been at the humane society for quite some time needs a good home. This week’s To the Rescue introduces you to Bentley, an American Pitt Bull Terrier mix. Summer Barrentine with Craven Pamlico Animal Services said,“ Bentley has been here for 55 days. He is our longest resident. He is an American Pitt Bull Terrier Mix. He was an owner surrender and he’s a very submissive dog. I think he would do really good with kids. I don’t think he needs too active of a family.”