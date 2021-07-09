Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Springs, CA

Early morning shooting leaves woman dead in Palm Springs

nbcpalmsprings.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGranada Avenue and Bon Air Drive in the Desert Highlands Estates were littered with shell casings at 2:38 a.m. in the morning, the area now a crime scene. That’s where Sgt. Michael Casavan with Palm Springs Police says a young woman just 19-years-old was gunned down, “Officers responded located a crime scene at the same time we received reports that a gunshot victim had shown up to a local hospital and so officers responded to that as well.”

nbcpalmsprings.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 5

Community Policy