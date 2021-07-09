Early morning shooting leaves woman dead in Palm Springs

Granada Avenue and Bon Air Drive in the Desert Highlands Estates were littered with shell casings at 2:38 a.m. in the morning, the area now a crime scene. That’s where Sgt. Michael Casavan with Palm Springs Police says a young woman just 19-years-old was gunned down, “Officers responded located a crime scene at the same time we received reports that a gunshot victim had shown up to a local hospital and so officers responded to that as well.”