Vaccination site at Mercantile Center closes after more than 32K vaccinations

WORCESTER — The UMass Memorial Health vaccination site at Mercantile Center has closed after recording 32,654 COVID-19 vaccinations. “We owe a great deal of gratitude to Chip Norton for making the Mercantile Center available in the fight against COVID,” Dr. Eric W. Dickson, president and CEO of UMass Memorial Health, said in a statement Thursday. “It has been an incredibly valuable asset in our effort to vaccinate and test as many people as possible. I could not be prouder of our teams and the professional way they tackled this process which included not only vaccinations at the Mercantile Center, but also through our Mobile Vaccination Equity Enhancement Program that went into vulnerable neighborhoods to deliver the vaccines to residents.”