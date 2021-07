The Houston Rockets hold the No. 2 overall pick in this month’s NBA Draft. However, they could be looking to make a slight move, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania, via Duncan Smith of Hoops Habit, reveals the Rockets are interested in moving up to the No. 1 overall pick, which is held by the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Charania, guard Eric Gordon has been discussed as a potential piece to go from Houston to Detroit. In 27 games this season (13 starts), Gordon averaged 17.8 points per game on 43.3% shooting.