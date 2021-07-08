Cancel
NJ Building Code Requirements for Cannabis Facilities: Architects and Engineers Beware

By Lawrence P. Powers
Law.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act (“the Act”), signed into law on Feb. 22, 2021, started New Jersey down the path to legalized personal-use cannabis. This article explores the potential design pitfalls the Act has raised for architects, engineers and entrepreneurs when designing a cannabis grow facility, dispensary or processing facility.

