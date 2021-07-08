Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Britain, CT

Wheeler Clinic opens three-story behavioral health center for New Britain children and teenagers

By Don Stacom, Hartford Courant
Posted by 
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNOeP_0arElNh400
Iman Badawy, director of operations for Genoa Healthcare, shows a mockup of a prescription container that will be used at Genoa's new pharmacy in the Wheeler Family Health & Wellness Center in New Britain. Don Stacom

With adolescent behavioral health problems on the rise since the start of the pandemic, the Wheeler Clinic has opened a new clinic designed for children and teenagers from New Britain.

The agency is remodeling a roughly 25,000-square-foot building near the Hospital of Central Connecticut into an outpatient health center to serve 1,500 or more patients.

Nationally, mental health professionals have reported more people seeking out treatment for a range of disorders since the pandemic began. Trocchi said Wheeler’s centers in central Connecticut have seen a rise in cases of anxiety, depression and substance abuse, and are getting more than 20 new patients a day.

The caseloads for specialists in child or adolescent behavioral health started increasing faster in the past several months, about the same time that schools transitioned for all-digital to either hybrid or in-person classes, Trocchi said.

Wheeler’s plan in New Britain is to offer a range of general care, psychological, counseling and addiction recovery services to mostly low-income families from the city.

Some of those families — particularly those with low incomes — have trouble reaching other Wheeler facilities in Plainville, Bristol, Waterbury and Hartford.

“Some of our families (in New Britain) are traveling to our locations in Plainville, Hartford or even beyond,” but others can’t, said Sabrina Trocchi, Wheeler’s president said Tuesday.

“Transportation can be a barrier to care,” she said.

Wheeler is renovating the former Hart Medical Center offices at 40 Hart St. into a full-scale Wheeler Family Health & Wellness Center.

“Wheeler developed this new facility in this location specifically to help better address the unmet health care needs in New Britain,” Mayor Erin Stewart said Tuesday as Wheeler held a grand opening ceremony.

The building will include a pharmacy and diagnostics screening facility as well.

“The fact that Genoa Healthcare pharmacy and Quest Diagnostics will also be in this new building makes it easier for people to receive all the care they need in one place,” Stewart said. “This building truly embodies Wheeler’s vision of providing all people the opportunity to grow, change and live healthier, productive lives.”

The federal Health Resources and Services Administration, which oversees community health centers, estimates there are more than 24,000 low-income residents in the city who don’t receive health care. Trocchi said Wheeler’s new center will provide intensive outpatient programs, one-on-one counseling, medication-assisted addiction treatment and more.

By having Quest and Genoa in the same building, Wheeler patients can treatment, undergo tests and pick up prescriptions all at the same location, Trocchi said.

Genoa operates pharmacies in other mental health treatment centers, and reports that 96% of its customers follow prescription directions closely - significantly more than the national average.

Having a pharmacy at the center’s reception area means patients can pick up prescribed medications almost immediately after they appointment, said Iman Badawy, operations director for the pharmacy chain.

Comments / 1

Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Bristol, CT
City
Plainville, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Center#Behavioral Health#Genoa Healthcare#The Wheeler Clinic#Transportation#Hart Medical Center#Quest Diagnostics#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Connecticut officials encourage families to take advantage of summer enrichment programs aimed at making up for missed classroom time

Kindergarten enrollment rates greatly declined across the state last year due to the pandemic. In response, government and public education officials arranged 36, free-of-cost, early childhood enrichment programs throughout Connecticut this summer to make up for preschool and classroom-like experiences — and there are spots remaining. The Connecticut Office of Early Childhood partnered with ...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Mark Twain House, Mystic Aquarium, Playhouse on Park get federal grants

The fourth round of Shuttered Venue Operator Grants were announced this week. Among the latest notable local arts institutions to receive government funds include The Mark Twain House & Museum, Playhouse on Park in West Hartford, the Garde Arts Center in New London and Mystic Aquarium. The grants, part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act passed in March, are meant to reflect losses that ...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Thousands of employees at insurance giant Travelers in downtown Hartford returning to office in September but with option of working at home part of the week

Travelers Cos., a major downtown Hartford employer, said Thursday that thousands of its employees will be returning to office beginning in mid-September, but they are being offered the option to work from home up to two days each week, as the property-casualty insurer transforms its workplace in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Of course, it’s not a one-size-fits-all. We have some ...
Branford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Stamford health data firm Sema4 to cash in on Wall Street’s exploding capital markets and go public

The lure of Wall Street, with its fast and steep run-up in stock values, was irresistible to Eric Schadt, the founder of Sema4, a Stamford health data research business that’s set to become publicly traded Friday, reaching a goal announced in February. “It became impossible to ignore the valuations the market is placing on this kind of company and the money you can raise on the market,” he ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Gov. Lamont appoints first members of Social Equity Council to oversee the sale of marijuana in Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday appointed a small-business owner, a former manufacturing executive and three state agency commissioners to a Social Equity Council that will oversee the newly legalized sale of marijuana in Connecticut. The governor appointed Joseph Williams, a business advisor and international trade specialist for the Connecticut Small Business Development Center at UConn’s School ...

Comments / 1

Community Policy