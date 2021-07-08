Wheeler Clinic opens three-story behavioral health center for New Britain children and teenagers

Iman Badawy, director of operations for Genoa Healthcare, shows a mockup of a prescription container that will be used at Genoa's new pharmacy in the Wheeler Family Health & Wellness Center in New Britain. Don Stacom

With adolescent behavioral health problems on the rise since the start of the pandemic, the Wheeler Clinic has opened a new clinic designed for children and teenagers from New Britain.

The agency is remodeling a roughly 25,000-square-foot building near the Hospital of Central Connecticut into an outpatient health center to serve 1,500 or more patients.

Nationally, mental health professionals have reported more people seeking out treatment for a range of disorders since the pandemic began. Trocchi said Wheeler’s centers in central Connecticut have seen a rise in cases of anxiety, depression and substance abuse, and are getting more than 20 new patients a day.

The caseloads for specialists in child or adolescent behavioral health started increasing faster in the past several months, about the same time that schools transitioned for all-digital to either hybrid or in-person classes, Trocchi said.

Wheeler’s plan in New Britain is to offer a range of general care, psychological, counseling and addiction recovery services to mostly low-income families from the city.

Some of those families — particularly those with low incomes — have trouble reaching other Wheeler facilities in Plainville, Bristol, Waterbury and Hartford.

“Some of our families (in New Britain) are traveling to our locations in Plainville, Hartford or even beyond,” but others can’t, said Sabrina Trocchi, Wheeler’s president said Tuesday.

“Transportation can be a barrier to care,” she said.

Wheeler is renovating the former Hart Medical Center offices at 40 Hart St. into a full-scale Wheeler Family Health & Wellness Center.

“Wheeler developed this new facility in this location specifically to help better address the unmet health care needs in New Britain,” Mayor Erin Stewart said Tuesday as Wheeler held a grand opening ceremony.

The building will include a pharmacy and diagnostics screening facility as well.

“The fact that Genoa Healthcare pharmacy and Quest Diagnostics will also be in this new building makes it easier for people to receive all the care they need in one place,” Stewart said. “This building truly embodies Wheeler’s vision of providing all people the opportunity to grow, change and live healthier, productive lives.”

The federal Health Resources and Services Administration, which oversees community health centers, estimates there are more than 24,000 low-income residents in the city who don’t receive health care. Trocchi said Wheeler’s new center will provide intensive outpatient programs, one-on-one counseling, medication-assisted addiction treatment and more.

By having Quest and Genoa in the same building, Wheeler patients can treatment, undergo tests and pick up prescriptions all at the same location, Trocchi said.

Genoa operates pharmacies in other mental health treatment centers, and reports that 96% of its customers follow prescription directions closely - significantly more than the national average.

Having a pharmacy at the center’s reception area means patients can pick up prescribed medications almost immediately after they appointment, said Iman Badawy, operations director for the pharmacy chain.