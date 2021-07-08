Costco Shoppers Are Not Impressed With Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese

Chances are, if you're a fan of cheese, then you probably don't think there is such a thing as "too cheesy." For many cheese-loving snack aficionados, it's simply the more, the better. So what could go wrong with combining two beloved cheesy snacks? Cheetos, with their bold, cheesy crunch, and mac and cheese, the perfect combination of carbs and gooey cheddar, seem like they should make the perfect pairing. That was the idea behind the new Cheetos Mac and Cheese, which recently appeared on Costco's shelves. But many fans of bold, cheesy flavor were sorely disappointed when they purchased the product, which turned out not to deliver the satisfying, savory experience they were hoping for.