Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Costco Shoppers Are Not Impressed With Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese

By Aimee Lamoureux
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chances are, if you're a fan of cheese, then you probably don't think there is such a thing as "too cheesy." For many cheese-loving snack aficionados, it's simply the more, the better. So what could go wrong with combining two beloved cheesy snacks? Cheetos, with their bold, cheesy crunch, and mac and cheese, the perfect combination of carbs and gooey cheddar, seem like they should make the perfect pairing. That was the idea behind the new Cheetos Mac and Cheese, which recently appeared on Costco's shelves. But many fans of bold, cheesy flavor were sorely disappointed when they purchased the product, which turned out not to deliver the satisfying, savory experience they were hoping for.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink#Cheetos Mac N Cheese#Kraft#U Junkit33
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Costco
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Arby's Just Quietly Discontinued These 6 Menu Items

Arby's has recently launched brand new fries and chicken nuggets, but the new items aren't the only menu changes you'll see on your next trip. According to Brand Eating, the chain has discontinued six items in recent months, and most of those cuts have flown under the radar—so they'll be quite a surprise.
RecipesFox40

Good Planet Mac & Cheese

● 4 cups good planet shredded cheddar cheese, divided. 1. Preheat the oven to 375°f grease a 9×13-inch baking dish. 2. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, 8 minutes. Drain.
San Diego, CAsandiegofoodfinds.com

National Mac N’ Cheese Day

It may be the cheesiest food holiday of the year…but each July 14th, we look forward to National Mac N’ Cheese Day! From bacon topped breakfast bowls to award-winning noodles, here are some of the best spots to indulge around San Diego:. Chef Kevin Templeton, from barleymash, really goes big...
Brooklyn, NYWNYT

New Mac-and-Cheese Ice Cream goes on sale

Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen has teamed up with Kraft-Heinz to create a cheesy frozen treat. Pints of mac and cheese ice cream are on sale to mark "National Macaroni and Cheese Day." Van Leeuwen has shops in New York City, Houston and Los Angeles, and sells its products in grocery stores...
Food & DrinksPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Kraft Announces Mac and Cheese Flavored Ice Cream

Kraft has branched out and created a new piece of culinary art!. The newest creation brings a little sweetness, a little savoriness, and a lot of craziness to the table. Kraft has teamed up with a Brooklyn-based company, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create a Macaroni and Cheese flavored ice cream that is set to hit shelves just in time for National Macaroni and Cheese Day, tomorrow July 14, 2021.
Food & Drinks101wkqx.com

Would You Try Mac & Cheese Ice Cream?

The genius minds at Kraft have upped their game and are bringing frozen treats to the world starting today. Kraft partnered Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create a new creamy cheesy flavor: macaroni and cheese ice cream just in time for National Mac & Cheese Day, which will surely be our next federal holiday.
RecipesOne Green Planet

10 Reinvented Mac and Cheese Recipes

Mac and cheese, need we say more? Like two star-crossed lovers, they work perfectly together to form a dish that many people have come to appreciate and find comfort in. However, as awesome as it is, we can take this popular dish to a whole different level. Thinking outside the bowl (literally) we found some recipes on the Food Monster App. Grab your fork (or use your hands) and dig into these recipes!
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

28% Agree That This Is The Worst Menu Item At KFC

Per Delish, KFC's founder Colonel Sanders (who yes, was a real person) started small. He simply began offering fried chicken to travelers at a small petrol station that he ran in Kentucky — literal Kentucky Fried Chicken. The recipe was a hit among those who tried it, paving the way forward for KFC as a brand and prompting Sanders to turn his station into a restaurant and motel called Sanders' Court and Cafe. Though these seeds were sown back in the 1930s, the first official KFC outlet didn't show up until 1952, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Internetpapermag.com

Mac and Cheese Ice Cream Is Dividing the Internet

Today in extremely cursed collaborations, Kraft and Van Leeuwen have teamed up to create a true nightmare for the lactose intolerant: Mac and cheese ice cream. You read that right. Timothée Chalamet's go-to meal is now being sold in ice cream form for a limited time in honor of National Mac and Cheese Day. And the rationale for this... interesting double-dairy mash up? Well, according to Kraft's senior associate brand manager, Emily Violett, it's all about combining "two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with."
Recipestablemagazine.com

Go-To Cheddar Mac and Cheese

This recipe is infinitely adaptable… use any easy-melting, flavorful cheese (or combination of cheeses) that suits your fancy. It can be served straight from the pot — smooth and creamy — or topped with buttered bread crumbs, extra cheese, and baked for a gooey, cheesy, crunchy treat. 1 pound dried...
Recipeslocalsyr.com

Wegmans Mac & Cheese With Cauliflower Puree

Steve and Sistina are thinking outside the box and serving up Mac & Cheese with a Cauliflower twist on National Mac & Cheese Day. 1 box of Wegmans Elbows, cooked per package directions. 1 package of Wegmans Cauliflower Puree. 2 cups of Wegmans Homestyle Cheese Sauce. 1 tsp of Wegmans...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Aldi Has So Many Lemon-Flavored Snacks Right Now

Shoppers at low-cost grocery chain Aldi may have noticed an abundance of lemon-flavored snacks at the moment. There's a very good reason for that, and it's all for a good cause. As Aldi explained on its website, for every lemon-themed item with the Alex's Lemonade Stand logo purchased, the grocery store chain will make a donation to families of children diagnosed with cancer, up to $1 million.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Have Mixed Feelings About These Keto Mocha Coffee Boxes

It's not often that Costco puts out a new product that customers aren't ecstatic about. However, the membership-only, big-box retailer recently added a new product to their coffee aisle and, in this case, customers aren't too thrilled about it. According to the Instagram account Costco_doesitagain, the store is now selling Super Coffee's keto-friendly mocha beverages. What is Super Coffee? The brand prides itself on only using clean, sustainable ingredients in their products, meaning no added sugars or "shady ingredients" (via the official website).
ShoppingPosted by
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of This Classic Kirkland Trail Mix

Everyone is talking about Costco again. This time, it's about the wholesaler's delicious classic snack: Kirkland Signature Trail Mix. Spotter Costco_doesitagain posted about the tasty mix this past week, asking fellow Costco fans, "Kirkland Trail Mix [hands up emojis] who eats all the m&ms first?! [silly face emoji] #costco #costcodoesitagain" (via Instagram). The bag in question has been around long enough to experience a few design changes, but the bulk of the matter seems to be how the trail mix can satisfy both sweet and salty cravings, combining cashews, almonds, raisins, peanuts, and chocolate M&Ms.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Instant Pot Mac And Cheese Recipe

Macaroni and cheese is a popular dish because it is the perfect blend of pasta and cheese. While the exact origin of this delectable combination is unknown, the first handwritten macaroni and cheese recipe was discovered in 1769 in Northern Europe. The dish made its way over the Atlantic Ocean to America by way of Thomas Jefferson, who returned to the Colonies with a pasta machine, so he could share his love for cheese-covered noodles. He even served it at a state dinner in 1802 (via Smithsonian Magazine).
ShoppingPosted by
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Won't Want To Miss This Godiva Chocolate Deal

For around the campfire or for trick-or-treaters on Halloween, you can't go wrong with an American classic like Hershey's. Yet, it doesn't take a refined palette to determine that Godiva is pretty much as good as it gets when it comes to chocolate. Considering the Belgian chocolatier is ranked among the 10 best in the world (via National Geographic), paying top dollar for a single box of their premium chocolate is completely worth it, especially if you have a sweet tooth.
Richland, WAPosted by
97 Rock

And the Best Mac & Cheese in the Tri-cities is….

Yesterday was national Mac and Cheese day, so we wanted to know, who in the Tri-cities has the best Mac and Cheese? We did a poll on a few different Tri-cities social media sites and asked the experts! You, you are the experts! There were plenty of opinions and information I have stored in my memory bank for later, but there was one clear winner.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of These Buttery Pretzel Twists

If you add butter and salt to pretty much any snack, you're setting yourself up for a savory and slightly sweet treat. If you're looking for the next in snacking, a post recently shared by a popular Instagram account, Costco does it again, declared the Rold Gold Savory Butter Pretzel Twists as, "a must have for snacking!!!" Salted, buttered, and garlicky, this Rold Gold product was deemed as "an absolute symphony of flavor" by The Impulsive Buy, but was previously difficult to get at an affordable price when they were first released in 2020, according to the same review.
ShoppingPosted by
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Loving These Frozen Lemonade Bars

On a sweltering summer day, nothing is more satisfying than a refreshing treat to help you cool down from the heat. And frozen snacks are an iconic summer staple. Frozen bars are heavenly goodness during the hottest months of the year, and can be plant-based, gluten-free, and sugar-free, if you want them to be. While kids love frozen bars after a sweaty afternoon full of outdoor activities, adults can also enjoy these tasty treats at a picnic in the park or lounging by the pool. The best part is, these refreshing snacks are super easy to make at home, and there's a large variety of options to choose between. Whether you are craving chocolate, fruit, or even something boozy (yes, booze pops are a thing), there are some easy summer ice pops you can whip up yourself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy