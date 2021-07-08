Cancel
Fresno, CA

BLOG: Do you know a strong, professional woman? Nominate her today

By Editorial Calendar
Fresno Business Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the spike in domestic violence associated with the coronavirus lockdown, this so-called “shadow pandemic” has once again come to the forefront. With that in mind, the Marjaree Mason Center is once again seeking nominations for its annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards. Now in its 38th year, the event pays tribute to women who serve as role models in the community as well as one business for its support of women and women’s issues.

