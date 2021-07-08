Cancel
Marvels’ Next Disney+ Series ‘What If…?’ Gets a Mind-Bending New Trailer

By Nigel Jones
Just teased in the trailer alone, we’ve got Black Panther taking on the role of Star-Lord, Peggy Carter taking on the mantle of Captain Carter, and what looks to be the universe of Marvel Zombies. I love alternate takes on beloved characters, and What If..? is going to have it in spades.

Who is The Dad? The truth is The Dad is not a person; it’s a lifestyle. A lifestyle that isn’t always pretty, but more hilarious than you might expect. Some days parenting feels basically impossible, but we’re up for the challenge. We’re not trying to tell you what to do and how to do it. We’re here to help you escape the craziness, take a break, and have a laugh. Sometimes we’ll drop some knowledge but mostly we’re here to have a good time. We’re not always talking about parenting. We’re not gonna preach at ya. The Dad is like hanging out having a beer in your neighbor’s garage… except with more memes. This is what modern fatherhood looks like. We are kind, involved fathers who talk like real people. We tell dad jokes. We aren’t the dad joke. The Dad is for guys, guys with kids. Guys who understand that once you become the dad, life will never be the same.

