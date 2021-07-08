Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Kraken Could Look to Offer Sheet Cap-Strapped Teams

By Jake Zrihen
The Hockey Writers
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn oft-discussed but rarely acted upon maneuver in the NHL is the offer sheet. Each off-season, teams have the opportunity to offer contracts to restricted free agents (RFA), much like they do with unrestricted ones. However, the team with the rights to the RFA in question has the option to match the offer sheet contract. On top of that, if the contract is not matched, the team losing its player will receive compensation in the form of draft picks, which change based on the dollar value of the deal.

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Elias Pettersson
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
Ron Francis
Person
Sebastian Aho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offer Sheet#Strapped#Rfa#The Montr Al Canadiens#The Seattle Kraken#The Vancouver Canucks#Evolving Hockey#The Norris Trophy#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Ottawa Senators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
News Break
Sports
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Kraken Expansion Draft: Who could be taken from the Buffalo Sabres

There will be slim pickings for the Seattle Kraken to take from the Buffalo Sabres. In the lead-up to the Seattle Kraken’s NHL Expansion Draft, we here at the Kraken Chronicle will look at all 30 teams and who could be taken from each. In this edition, we take a look at the Buffalo Sabres.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Sign Taylor Hall.

It's been a very interesting offseason so far for the Boston Bruins especially when it comes to forward Taylor Hall. Hall was acquired at the deadline and fit into the team's blueprint pretty well. However he has no contract and will hit UFA status this offseason and we heard various...
Detroit, MINHL

Jan Little becomes newest Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

DETROIT -- Jan Little has dedicated her life to improving the lives of others--specifically people with disabilities and veterans. Little is the CEO of Michigan Ability Partners, an Ann Arbor-based organization that has worked since 1985 to create pathways to stability for veterans and individuals with disabilities. And because of her 30-plus-year dedication to the metro Detroit community, Little is the second Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers Game Changers honoree for July's Disability Pride Month.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

4 Teams Under Most Pressure at 2021 NHL Draft

Welcome back to our series of features leading up to the 2021 NHL Draft. In case you missed our first two parts, you can read them through the links below. 2021 NHL “Do Not Draft” List. Meet the Steal of the 2021 NHL Draft. For part three, we shine the...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kraken linked to Brandon Tanev, Yanni Gourde, Jared McCann, Vince Dunn

The expansion lists have been submitted, and the picks will be officially announced Wednesday. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff has already heard several names that are expected to be announced. The insider tweets that the Seattle Kraken have focused on Yanni Gourde from the Tampa Bay Lightning, Brandon Tanev from the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jared McCann from the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vince Dunn from the St. Louis Blues. The latter would mean the Kraken pass on Vladimir Tarasenko, who was the subject of so much speculation over the past few weeks.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Sharks and Doug Wilson Could Be Inseparable

There’s no denying that Doug Wilson has made numerous mistakes as general manager of the San Jose Sharks. The majority of his faults can be related to a behavioral economics fallacy: default bias. Essentially, Wilson would rather default to his ordinary roster and keep his players’ long-term rather than incur...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Avalanche Offer Up Some Expansion Draft Talent to the Kraken

The Colorado Avalanche have arrived at the moment in time that everyone around the league has been waiting for over the past couple of years. The Seattle Kraken are about to name their first roster as a member of the NHL. The Avalanche, just like every other team in the league except for Vegas, submitted their list of players not available for Seattle to take, and just like all those teams, they will lose a player they did not protect. For a team like the Avalanche, losing a player on a roster ready to win a Stanley Cup could potentially prove crippling.
NHLchatsports.com

Seattle Kraken Could Cause some Trouble for Blackhawks

John Quenneville #47, Chicago Blackhawks (Getty Images) Looking at the draft board, the Kraken are not looking for flashy plays like the Blackhawks. The Chicago Blackhawks are a fast, skilled team with very few players who hit and scrap. Based on the draft board, the Seattle Kraken look to be the complete opposite.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Oilers Offseason Options Seriously Limited by Keith Trade

For a long period of time, in the era known in the city of Edmonton as the Decade of Darkness, it was an accepted fact that many players simply didn’t want to play here. An arena in a sketchy part of town, winters that last almost as long as the National Hockey League’s full 82 game schedule, and a team that underachieved when it wasn’t failing outright. So the news that a well-known Hockey Hall of Fame-bound player with numerous championships to their name was specifically requesting to come play for the Edmonton Oilers should be exciting, right?
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Matvei Averochkin – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

There are a number of polarizing prospects in this draft class, and Matvei Averochkin is a name that can be added to that list. The monster centre has grown up in the CSKA Moskva program, and most recently, he suited up for Krasnaya Armiya Moskva in the Junior Hockey League (MHL). In the 2020-21 season, he registered 16 goals and 24 points in 54 games. Going back to 2019-20, he split time in between the Russia U17 and U18 leagues with CSKA Moskva. He finished the season in the U18 league, where he recorded 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 23 games.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Predators’ Rinne Leaves One Giant Legacy As He Retires

A Smashville legend is calling it a career and leaving one large legacy behind him. After 15 seasons, and elevating himself to being the pillar of the Nashville Predators by taking over nearly every record in the books and playing 683 games, Pekka Rinne announced his retirement on Tuesday from the NHL. He ends his career with a record of 369-217-5, with the 369 wins the most in franchise history. Other records include: 60 shutouts, a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.43, 17,627 saves, and 39,413:29 total time on ice. He is 19th on the NHL record books for shutouts and tied for 19th in wins. He also was a four-time NHL All-Star, appearing in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Chynoweth, Thornton & Player Development

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I want to specifically focus on the topic of player development inside the Maple Leafs’ organization. I’m probably reading too much into recent activities, but when I look at three things that have happened over the past few days I’m seeing a pattern. And, I wonder what it might mean.
NHLNHL

Top NHL restricted free agents: Makar could get offer sheet

Laine, Shesterkin, Heiskanen also among those who may be available when market opens July 28. The NHL free agent signing period begins July 28. NHL.com takes a closer look at the top restricted free agents (listed in alphabetical order). Most restricted free agents can receive an offer sheet from another...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Bruins’ Kevan Miller Retires From NHL

Long-time Boston Bruins’ defender Kevan Miller has retired from the NHL after spending his entire seven-year career with the team. The 33-year-old Miller would go undrafted out of the University of Vermont in 2011 before signing an entry-level contract with the Bruins. He’d work his way up the ladder with the team and eventually made the jump to the NHL during the 2013-14 season.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Three Players Habs Could Use Seattle Kraken To Acquire

The Montreal Canadiens are coming off a lengthy playoff run but they have a fair bit of business to take care of in the near future. Coming up first is going to be their protection list for the expansion draft which is due by Saturday. The list will be made public on Sunday and the Seattle Kraken expansion draft will take place on Wednesday, July 21.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

THW Ultimate Mock Expansion Draft: Oilers’ Perspective

As someone who covers both the Seattle Kraken and Edmonton Oilers, I’m excited to be part of this mock Expansion Draft. While some things have changed since our protected lists were submitted, the potential scenarios haven’t altered much. The big news that Duncan Keith joins the Oilers from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Caleb Jones doesn’t change much, as Jones was already on my protected list, and Keith will simply slide into that spot, especially since his contract comes with a no-movement clause.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

THW 2021 NHL Mock Draft: Canucks Select Fabian Lysell Ninth Overall

Missing the playoffs and finishing near the bottom of the standings has its perks, even though it’s frustrating to watch year in and year out. The Vancouver Canucks have been unfortunately part of that group in all but one of their last six seasons, which has gifted them Olli Juolevi, Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Vasily Podkolzin. Two of those four have already become integral parts of the team’s core and one of them is poised to join them in the very near future. Suffice it to say, the draft has been very kind to the team in recent years.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders And Seattle Kraken Could Be Perfect Trade Partners

The New York Islanders are going to have to submit their expansion protection list in less than two weeks (July 17th they are due). It’s quite possible the Islanders and the Seattle Kraken could be perfect trade partners. Lou Lamoriello and the New York Islanders front office and coaching staff...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Ryan Suter Would Suit the Canadiens Shutdown Defensive System

Now that Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin signed interim head coach Dominique Ducharme to a three-year extension as the official head coach of the franchise, it will now be up to the organization’s upper brass to navigate the offseason in such a way that gives Ducharme the best chance at success.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ William Nylander Evolving Into Fan Favorite in Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has gone from being Leafs Nation’s whipping boy to winning over their hearts. He’s been front and center for all the wrong reasons and slowly made his way to the other end of the spectrum after an impressive season. It’s now safe to say, Nylander is a fan favourite in Toronto.

Comments / 0

Community Policy