TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — A woman and four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Texarkana. According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, 32-year-old Courtney Moore was charged with Deadly Conduct, Theft of a Firearm, and Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm by a Felon following Sunday night’s shooting on Mason St. Four teens between the ages of 14 and 16, all from Pine Bluff, Arkansas, were also charged with Deadly Conduct, Theft of a Firearm, Failure to Identify, and Evading Arrest.