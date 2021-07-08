Alligator Loki, President Loki, Kid Loki, and Classic Loki Funko Pops Are On Sale Now
Loki Episode 5 "Journey Into Mystery" debuted on Disney+ this past Wednesday, and it really blew the lid off the show, allowing a lot of weirdness to get out. Some of that weirdness included new incarnations of Loki like Classic Loki (brilliantly played by Richard E. Grant), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), President Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and everyone's favorite - Alligator Loki. Naturally, Funko has Pop figures ready and waiting for Marvel fans and collectors.comicbook.com
