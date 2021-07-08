Cancel
The Tomorrow War Sequel in the Works at Amazon

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell that didn't take long. The Tomorrow War, the new sci-fi blockbuster starring Chris Pratt, was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 2nd and absolutely dominated the holiday weekend. According to an Instagram post by its star, The Tomorrow War broke all of Prime Video's streaming records in its first 48 hours, so it should come as no surprise that the streaming service is already working on a sequel. That's right, The Tomorrow War 2 is on the way.

