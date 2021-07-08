Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bakersfield, Central Sierra, Central Sierra Foothills by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 04:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Central Sierra; Central Sierra Foothills; Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County; Foggy Bottom; Fort Tejon; Fresno; Lake Isabella; Merced and Madera; North Kings River; San Joaquin Confluence; Sequoia Kings; Southern Kings County; Southern Sierra Foothills; Tehachapi Area; Tulare County; West Side Hills; Western San Joaquin Valley; Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. High temperatures 106 to 114 degrees each afternoon Thursday through Monday. Overnight lows mainly in the upper 60s to mid 80s. * WHERE...Central and Southern San Joaquin Valley, West Side Hills, Sierra Nevada Foothills, and the Sierra Nevada and Kern County mountain areas below 5000 feet. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
County
Mariposa County, CA
County
Tulare County, CA
City
Lake Isabella, CA
County
Madera County, CA
City
Madera, CA
County
Kern County, CA
City
Merced, CA
County
Tuolumne County, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Fresno, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
County
Kings County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#Central Sierra Foothills#Foggy Bottom#Sierra Nevada Foothills#The Sierra Nevada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy