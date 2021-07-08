Cancel
Oogie Boogie Bash, Halloween Time return to Disneyland starting in September

By Steve Liebman
Disney Diary
 14 days ago
Halloween Time returns to the Disneyland Resort this year with all the fan favorites, including Haunted Mansion Holiday, Guardians of the Galaxy — Monsters After Dark and the Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party. Festivities take place from Sept. 3 through Oct. 31, 2021, at both Disneyland and...

Disney Diary

ABOUT

The place for news, views, photos and videos of all things Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Especially for us big kids.

 https://disneydiary.com
