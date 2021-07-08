Oogie Boogie Bash, Halloween Time return to Disneyland starting in September

Oogie Boogie Bash will be returning to Disney California Adventure park on 25 select nights, beginning Sept. 9 through Oct. 31. This separate-ticket, after park-hours event Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party will add to the family friendly fun during Halloween Time. At Oogie Boogie Bash, kids and guests of all ages can trick-or-treat their way through the park in their favorite Halloween costumes and encounter characters both spooky and fantastic. At this limited-capacity event, you can experience Disney California Adventure park in a unique way, with exclusive offerings like immersive treat trails, “Frightfully Fun Parade,” Villain’s Grove at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, “Mickey’s Trick & Treat” show and more. Tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash will go on sale beginning Tuesday, July 13, 2021 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT) at disneyland.com/oogieboogiebash.