Public Health

These 10 States Require Students To Wear Masks

By Jack Brewster
 15 days ago
All 50 states have dropped mask mandates for the general public, but 10 states still require students to wear masks in schools, though some could drop the requirement before the start of the new school year this fall. Key Facts. 10 states currently mandate masks in all schools, according to...

