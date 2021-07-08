Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Big Surprise Near Top as FanGraphs Drops Latest Cubs Prospect List

By Todd Johnson
cubsinsider.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winter prospect season finally ended this week when FanGraphs released their top Cubs list on Wednesday. That’s actually ahead of last year, when the list dropped on the draft day. Eric Longenhagen, who compiled all the information, admitted right up front that the lack of a minor league season in 2020 and the inability to visit each facility resulted in some challenges when it came to properly evaluating players.

www.cubsinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Howard
Person
Yu Darvish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Padres#Sirp#Double A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBSporting News

MLB trade rumors: Five soon-to-be-ex-Cubs and where they might be dealt

We’ve written about the Cubs’ dilemma a couple of times already this season. In early June, it was a piece looking at the difficult decisions the front office might face, as the team they dismantled a bit was exceeding internal expectations and playing like a contender. And then, in early July, a piece saying it was time to sell, after a disastrous stretch in June left them well behind the Brewers in the NL Central.
MLBkentsterling.com

Kyle Schwarber goes bombs away as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts counts the pennies he saved by letting him go

Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

4 Cubs who need to be traded out of town before deadline

The Chicago Cubs are going nowhere fast, so expect them to be selling off assets this month. The Lovable Losers have lost 11 straight games, and the Chicago Cubs are having a fire sale. There will be no Mary Christmas in July on the North Side of Chicago this year....
MLBdodgerblue.com

Why Umpires Overturned Cubs’ Jason Heyward’s Home Run In Dodgers Game

Cody Bellinger provided the Los Angeles Dodgers with their first walk-off win this season, but his home run in the ninth inning was a mere inches from only tying the game. Already having hit a single and double, Jason Heyward lifted a fly ball down the left field line that carried just enough to clear the short fence and was ruled fair by third-base umpire DJ Reyburn.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Padres must offer Cubs for Kris Bryant

Just a few weeks ago, the Chicago Cubs were in the driver’s seat in the National League Central. Now, they have lost a ton of games and will be selling at the MLB trade deadline. One player of note is Kris Bryant, who has garnered interest from many teams, especially with his contract situation in flux. And, of course, the San Diego Padres are one team that makes a ton of sense.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This trade could land Mets Kris Bryant in Cubs fire sale

The Mets may be involved with the many trade targets on the Cubs at the July 30 deadline, including All-Star Kris Bryant. The secret is out, and barring an unforeseen and lengthy winning streak, the Chicago Cubs will be among the sellers at the July 30 trade deadline. Among Chicago’s...
MLBcubsinsider.com

The Rundown: Hendricks Trade Could Accelerate Retool, Schwarber Still Connected to Cubs Fans, Alonso Wins Derby, Mancini a Hero

“Woah, we’re halfway there, livin’ on a prayer. Take my hand, we’ll make it I swear.” – Bon Jovi, Livin’ On a Prayer. Though Jed Hoyer has yet to make a midseason trade, it almost feels like Kris Bryant, Javier Báez, and Anthony Rizzo are already gone. Rumors abound regarding the Cubs’ big three and it’s just too bad we’ve heard nary a peep about potential trades involving Ian Happ, Jake Arrieta, Zach Davies, and Eric Sogard. In fact, that quartet may well represent the team’s star power come July 31. Yikes, you thought things were bad now.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Cubs-Cardinals series finale postponed

Sunday’s Cubs-Cardinals series finale was postponed around two hours before the scheduled first pitch due to inclement weather. The game will be made up Sept. 24 as part of a split doubleheader. With no game Sunday, the Cubs enter the all-star break 44-46 and below .500 heading into the midsummer...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 3 Kris Bryant trades that end AL Central race

We all know that the Chicago White Sox really took advantage of the Chicago Cubs in 2016 when they acquired Eloy Jimenez, Dylan Cease, and two other prospects in exchange for Jose Quintana. The Cubs overpaid for Quintana because he was a cost-controlled pitcher that was okay at the time. He was a disaster for them, Cease has nasty stuff in the White Sox current rotation, and Jimenez is a superstar offensive player now.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tampa Bay Rays trade target: Kris Bryant, Cubs 3B/OF

It’s time for another Tampa Bay Rays trade target from Rays Colored Glasses. This one would be a major move, but something that could be done. We think it would take a very good young player to get it done, but getting Kris Bryant could make this team a World Series favorite.
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Kris Bryant, Nelson Cruz and More

The Chicago Cubs could be a swing team when it comes to the trade assets they have and which teams they might deal said assets to ahead of the July 30 deadline. Closer Craig Kimbrel will surely be in high demand as arguably the best reliever on the market. Shortstop Javier Baez is a defensive whiz and has a .932 OPS in the last four weeks. He will be a free agent at the end of the season. The same goes for first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who could generate interest if he's made available.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Rumors: Cubs scouts aren’t happy with the Joc Pederson trade

The Chicago Cubs made the first move of their fire sale, but scouts are reportedly less than thrilled with the return for Joc Pederson. After hemming and hawing about trade deadline plans, the Chicago Cubs seem to know exactly what they’re going to do: Trade everyone of value. On Thursday,...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cardinals win 10th on Molina RBI after another ninth-inning stumble against Cubs

ST. LOUIS — After their ghastly ninth-inning loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night, the Cardinals needed a proven stopper, even if the losing streak was just one game. On their team, who better than soon-to-be-40-year-old Adam Wainwright, who was 85-45 in his career after a Cardinals loss, ghastly or otherwise.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Kris Bryant injury signals trade is close

Just two days ago, Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was pulled in the fifth inning of a game versus the St. Louis Cardinals. Bryant was pulled due to “hamstring fatigue,” we later learned. That, in and of itself, was an odd descriptor and set off a small alarm in some fans’ heads.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Javier Baez is not worth the contract he wants

The Chicago Cubs are in a very difficult position. They are not a good baseball team and their superstars that helped them win the World Series in 2016 are all on expiring contracts at the same time. Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, and Kris Bryant could all be traded if they don’t sign extensions before the deadline next week. None of them have been good enough to warrant some of the money that they believe they deserve either which makes things even worse.

Comments / 0

Community Policy