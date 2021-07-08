Big Surprise Near Top as FanGraphs Drops Latest Cubs Prospect List
The winter prospect season finally ended this week when FanGraphs released their top Cubs list on Wednesday. That’s actually ahead of last year, when the list dropped on the draft day. Eric Longenhagen, who compiled all the information, admitted right up front that the lack of a minor league season in 2020 and the inability to visit each facility resulted in some challenges when it came to properly evaluating players.www.cubsinsider.com
