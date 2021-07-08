New 60-unit Johnston Square apartment building adds to East Baltimore's renewal
The $16.6 million project is part of a $160 million overhaul planned for the long-ignored East Baltimore neighborhood.www.bizjournals.com
The $16.6 million project is part of a $160 million overhaul planned for the long-ignored East Baltimore neighborhood.www.bizjournals.com
The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/baltimore
Comments / 0