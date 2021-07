BEAUMONT — From: Beaumont Police Department:. On Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 1:21 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 4300 block of Woodlawn in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived they located the victim on the porch of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. Beaumont EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased. Officers located a blood trail that tracked back to a nearby residence where they found evidence that the shooting had occurred there. The victim was identified as Tyler Womack, a 29 year old Beaumont resident. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You can also download the P3 Tips app on your smartphone to submit tips anonymously.